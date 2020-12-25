chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 24, 2020 – Interview: Les Talvio, CYRUS Centre and Adam Suleman for Chilliwack School Trustee (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn December 25, 2020

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 24, 2020 – Interview: Les Talvio, CYRUS Centre and Adam Suleman for Chilliwack School Trustee.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

-Chilliwack School Board is now under Provincial Review…
-Another hat thrown into the ring for the job of Chilliwack School Trustee…
-Churches Covid and Fines…
AND
-Game on for the NHL.. The BC League is still on hold!

News Director: Don Lehn
Interview: Les Talvio, CYRUS Centre
Interview: Adam Suleman for Chilliwack School Trustee

Merry Christmas to you and yours, from chillTV!

