chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 24, 2020 – Interview: Les Talvio, CYRUS Centre and Adam Suleman for Chilliwack School Trustee (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 24, 2020 – Interview: Les Talvio, CYRUS Centre and Adam Suleman for Chilliwack School Trustee.
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
-Chilliwack School Board is now under Provincial Review…
-Another hat thrown into the ring for the job of Chilliwack School Trustee…
-Churches Covid and Fines…
AND
-Game on for the NHL.. The BC League is still on hold!
News Director: Don Lehn
Interview: Les Talvio, CYRUS Centre
Interview: Adam Suleman for Chilliwack School Trustee
Merry Christmas to you and yours, from chillTV!
