No Garbage Pick Up in Mission on Xmas or New Year’s Day

Mission – A Waste Collection reminder from the District of Mission.

There will be no collection service on December 25 and January 1. Check your holiday waste collection schedule at http://ow.ly/mEei50CTADY

Report missed pickups and other service issues directly to the collection contractor, GFL, at 604-820-6487 or at curbsidecontractor@mission.ca

Mission’s residential, single-family waste collection program involves the weekly collection of mixed recyclables and compostables, including food waste, and bi-weekly collection of garbage and container glass.

To determine your collection day, and to see how to safely dispose of something in the District of Mission, please consult the Collection Calendar or add the Recycle Coach app to your iOS or Android device to get reminders sent straight to your phone.

