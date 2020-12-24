Death of Inmate at Pacific Institution – Natural Causes

Abbotsford (with files from Correctional Service Canada) – On December 22, 2020, A.B.R ( the name withheld by corrections), an inmate from Pacific Institution died while in custody of apparent natural causes. The individual’s name has been anonymized to comply with a court-ordered publication ban to protect the identity of the victim.

At the time of his death, Mr. R. had been serving a sentence of 10 years for sexually related offences since August 23, 2019.



The inmate’s next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

