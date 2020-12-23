District of Mission Wants Feedback Regarding Future Development of the Parr Local Area Plan

Mission – —The District of Mission is asking for feedback from the community regarding the future development of the Parr Local Area Plan.



The Parr Local Area Plan is 75.89 acres located in East Mission, directly below Westminster Abbey and to the east of Stave Lake Street, bordered to the north by Parr Avenue and to the south by Heritage Park. Most of the study area for this plan is designated Attached Multi-unit Residential in Mission’s Official Community Plan (OCP).



The short online survey offers three draft land use concepts, each creating a compact neighbourhood that has been designed to offer a diverse range of housing options integrated with character and landscape enhancements, ensuring environmental sensitivity and access to parks, trails, and local services.

The survey is open until January 17, 2021, at engage.mission.ca/parr



The results of this survey will be reported back on mission.ca/parr in February 2021.



Paper copies of the survey are available at municipal hall or by calling 604-820-3700 or emailing info@mission.ca