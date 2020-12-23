Chilliwack Holiday Garbage Pickup and Tree Composting

Chilliwack – The 2021 Curbside Collection Guide is in effect through December 31, 2021. Paper copies of the Collection Guide information sheets and calendars specific to each residence can be mailed out by request.

You can also look up your collection schedule, set collection reminders, and search for recycling and disposal options using the Chilliwack Curbside Collection App.

Collection Frequency:

Compostable waste (food waste, food-soiled paper and yard waste) is collected weekly from Green Carts (80L, 120L, 240L or 360L)

Recycling is collected weekly (unlimited containers, up to 120L ea)

Garbage is collected bi-weekly (up to two 120L containers every second week)

Note: Materials are typically picked up at different times of the day; please ensure all materials are at the curb by 7:00am.

Each collection area is divided into two ‘zones’ for alternating garbage collection.

Scheduled collection is on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday between 7:00am and 5:00pm. Garbage, compostables and recyclables are typically collected by three separate trucks.

Free Christmas Tree Composting

For residents on the City’s Curbside Collection Program:

When: January 4-15 on your regular collection day

What: Trees cut into 4-foot long, 4-foot wide sections (max. 25kg/55lb per section)

Where: Place your bare tree sections at the curb for pick-up.

Please do not place whole Christmas trees in your Green Cart.

Ensure tree sections are less than 1.25m/4′ long and wide, and weigh less than 25kg/55lbs.

Community Drop-Off:

Drop off up to four trees at the Parr Road Green Depot and make a food or cash donation to the Salvation Army. (Donations are not required to participate).

When: December 28 – January 9

During winter hours, Monday – Saturday: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Where: Parr Road Green Depot, 45175 Parr Road

Please note that trees with tinsel, flocking, ornaments, or in a plastic bag will not be accepted and should be taken to the Bailey Landfill.