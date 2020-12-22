Chilliwack Fire Knock Down Kitchen Fire on Ramona Drive

Chilliwack – On Tuesday morning (@10:30AM) Chilliwack Fire was alerted to a report of a structure fire in the 46000 block of Ramona Drive.

Fire crews from Halls 1, 4,and 6 responded to the scene and upon arrival discovered light smoke from the exterior of the building. Upon entry into the building, crews discovered heavy, dark smoke on the upper floor and afire in the kitchen area of the home.

No one was hurt.

The cause of this fire is currently under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department Officials.The Chilliwack Fire Department want to remind everyone to use caution when operating or working around cooking appliances.