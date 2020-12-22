Chiefs Commit to Liam Tanner – Former FV Thunderbird

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs are proud to announce the commitment of 2003-born forward, Liam Tanner. Tanner, an affiliate player for the Chiefs last season hails from Langley, BC and will bring a lot of intelligence and skill to the Chiefs lineup.

Last season, he suited up in 1 game for the Chiefs, and totalled 23 goals, and 25 assists for the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U18 program in just 40 games played.

“We have been fans of Liams game for some time now.” Said Chiefs Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney. “He really impressed me in the game we called him up last season with his stick position, reads, and awareness on the ice. It is obvious to us that he has been coached well and that he has the skill-set and intangibles required to have success in the BCHL.”

Tanner spoke to his excitement to become a Chilliwack Chief next season when asked about his commitment. “I’m really excited to continue my development in such a great organization like Chilliwack. I would like to thank my coaches and family for helping me make the decision that was best for me.”