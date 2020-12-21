Coroners Service Reports 153 Suspected Drug Toxicity Deaths in November 2020 = 5 Deaths a Day in BC – New BC Records

Victoria/Fraser Valley – The OD death numbers continue to pile up in record fashion.
The BC Coroners Service reports 153 suspected drug toxicity deaths in November 2020, an 89% increase over November 2019 (81), and a 7% decrease over the number of deaths in October 2020 (164). The latest data is equal to five people per day losing their lives to illicit drug overdoses.
Abbotsford and Chilliwack also set new record highs (see chart below).
There have been 1,548 illicit drug deaths to date in 2020 in B.C., and the number of deaths in each health authority is at or near the highest ever monthly totals. Toxicology results suggest a greater number of cases with extreme fentanyl concentrations from April to November 2020 compared with previous months.
Key preliminary findings of these drug death reports follow. Data are subject to change:
- In November 2020, there were 153 suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths. This represents an 89% increase over the number of deaths in November 2019 (81) and a 7% decrease over the number of deaths in October 2020 (164).
- The number of illicit drug toxicity deaths in November 2020 equals about 5.1 deaths per day.
- In 2020, 70% of those dying were aged 30 to 59. Males have accounted for 81% of deaths in 2020 to date.
- The townships experiencing the highest number of illicit drug toxicity deaths in 2020 are Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria.
- Illicit drug toxicity death rates in males continued to increase in November 2020 while female rates have declined from October (see Figure 4, p. 8).
- Illicit drug toxicity death rates among individuals aged 19 to 59 have been trending downward over several months. However, rates among those aged 60 and over have been trending upward. Rates among those under 18 remain low (see Figure 6, p. 10).
- Island Health illicit drug toxicity death rates have been trending downward over the past several months. However, all other health authority rates remain high (see Figure 7, p. 13).
- Fentanyl or its analogues have continued to be detected in over 80% of illicit drug toxicity deaths in 2020. Cocaine and methamphetamine are the next most commonly detected drugs.
- In 2020, 55% of illicit drug toxicity deaths have occurred in private residences.
- No deaths have been reported at supervised consumption or drug overdose prevention sites
Be the first to comment on "Coroners Service Reports 153 Suspected Drug Toxicity Deaths in November 2020 = 5 Deaths a Day in BC – New BC Records"