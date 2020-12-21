Coroners Service Reports 153 Suspected Drug Toxicity Deaths in November 2020 = 5 Deaths a Day in BC – New BC Records

Victoria/Fraser Valley – The OD death numbers continue to pile up in record fashion.

The BC Coroners Service reports 153 suspected drug toxicity deaths in November 2020, an 89% increase over November 2019 (81), and a 7% decrease over the number of deaths in October 2020 (164). The latest data is equal to five people per day losing their lives to illicit drug overdoses.

Abbotsford and Chilliwack also set new record highs (see chart below).

There have been 1,548 illicit drug deaths to date in 2020 in B.C., and the number of deaths in each health authority is at or near the highest ever monthly totals. Toxicology results suggest a greater number of cases with extreme fentanyl concentrations from April to November 2020 compared with previous months.

Key preliminary findings of these drug death reports follow. Data are subject to change: