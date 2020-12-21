Adam Suleman – Chilliwack-born Business Analyst, Mental Health Advocate, Senior Undergraduate Student at SFU – Running for School Trustee

Chilliwack – Adam Suleman, a Chilliwack-born business analyst, mental health advocate, and a senior undergraduate student at Simon Fraser University, has announced that he is running for school trustee in the upcoming by-election. Currently the only other candidate is Dr. Carin Bondar, who teaches at UFV.

From Adam Suleman for Chilliwack School Trustee

The nomination period is December 29, 2020 to January 8, 2021 to file the necessary paperwork.

Election day is February 14. By-elections traditionally have very poor turnout.

Suleman, who is passionate about technology, science, community service, and mental health advocacy, wants to bring his “youth and recent first-hand experiences as a student” to the board.

Born and raised in Chilliwack, Adam completed his K-12 education in the Chilliwack School District. He is currently in his final term of completing a Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours) degree in Finance, Operations Management, and Management Information Systems from Simon Fraser University.

Adam and his family are long-time Chilliwack residents. Adam attended Promontory Heights Elementary from 2003 to 2009, GW Graham Middle-Secondary from 2009 to 2013, and he graduated from Sardis Secondary in 2015.

His father has been a physician in the Chilliwack community for close to three decades. His mother has worked as a psychiatric nurse in the community for more than 20 years.

From his media release, he calls himself a progressive candidate.

For further information about Adam, adamsuleman.com or email info@adamsuleman.com