2020 Cultus Lake Winter Solstice In Pictures

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn December 21, 2020

Cultus Lake – OK, the Snow on the Winter Solstice, First day of Winter, may have brought down power lines and snarled traffic.

But, Cultus is pretty in snow. Pictures courtesy of Rachel Litchfield, Joe Lamb and Kevin Plastow.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "2020 Cultus Lake Winter Solstice In Pictures"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.