Cultus Lake – OK, the Snow on the Winter Solstice, First day of Winter, may have brought down power lines and snarled traffic.
But, Cultus is pretty in snow. Pictures courtesy of Rachel Litchfield, Joe Lamb and Kevin Plastow.
Cultus Lake – OK, the Snow on the Winter Solstice, First day of Winter, may have brought down power lines and snarled traffic.
But, Cultus is pretty in snow. Pictures courtesy of Rachel Litchfield, Joe Lamb and Kevin Plastow.
Be the first to comment on "2020 Cultus Lake Winter Solstice In Pictures"