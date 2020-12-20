Life Recovery For Women – Coletta Holmes New Executive Director (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – L I F E (Living In Freedom Everyday) is a Christian, not-for-profit society & a registered charity established to support women overcome their substance addiction. Located in the heart of Abbotsford, we offer a continuum of residential support services: 4 homes, 3 different stages, ranging from stays of 3 months to years, depending on client needs. We believe all healing is possible through God & strive to help women address the root-cause of their addiction. Our commitment is to the ongoing delivery of Christian, abstinence-based programs focused on healing (physical, mental, emotional, social & spiritual) & re-building community connections.

Recently Coletta Holmes was involved with the Chilliwack & District Seniors Resources Society as their Executive Director. She is now ED for LIFE Recovery.

The Christmas newsletter is below as well as a introduction video.