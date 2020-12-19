chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! “Happy Xmas, War Is Over (if you want it)”, SEASON 2 FINALE, Episode 13 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Chilliwack Tonight! “Happy Xmas, War Is Over (if you want it)”, SEASON 2 FINALE, Episode 13.

FINAL REGULAR SEASON EPISODE… Watch this space for DETAILS on the Chilliwack Tonight! NEW YEAR’s EVE SPECIAL! The Christmas Spirit is alive and well in the land of Chilliwack Tonight! Well…it’s alive anyway. The well-intentioned “Secret Santa” program initiated by new owner of the Chilliwack Tonight! program goes a bit awry leading to some very unfortunate “holiday outcomes”.

All is not lost though, as we have an absolutely mesmerizing performance by the Caleb Dankworths in their classic short, “A Very Caleb Christmas!”.

As well…FIRST TIME EVER…we offer 3 absolutely fabulous holiday music segments…you have to watch right to the end!: 1. The Tanner Olsen Band and their BRAND NEW ORIGINAL single, “Neon Mistletoe” 2. Jay Gavin with his band and an aching reading of the Band’s “Christmas Must Be Tonight”

AND 3. Brian Doerksen & Stephanie Esau, “Just Before The Silent Night” If you’d like to purchase the Rosewood Studio & Production’s select soundtrack from the show, all proceeds go to supporting children in need in Chilliwack through the Chilliwack Bowls Of Hope Society!: https://rosewoodstudioproduction.band…

Thank you for watching all season long! Merry Christmas from Berris, Rachel, Geoff, Don, John, Doug, Chris & Kyle, Christian, AJ, David & Wayne!

