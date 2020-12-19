chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 17, 2020 with Patti MacAhonic, Ann Davis Transition Society (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn December 19, 2020

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 17, 2020 with Patti MacAhonic, Ann Davis Transition Society.

Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

-The rights of in person worship vs COVID Lock Down rules
-The Harrison Quarry idea is almost buried
-concerns that COVID is negatively influencing domestic violence.
AND
Chilliwack connection to racism in soccer.

News Director: Don Lehn
Interview: Patti MacAhonic, Ann Davis Transition Society

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 17, 2020 with Patti MacAhonic, Ann Davis Transition Society (VIDEO)"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.