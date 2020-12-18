Online Applications Open for BC Recovery Benefit – On Line Complaints About Logging On

Victoria – Online applications are now open for British Columbians to apply for the BC Recovery Benefit.

Applying online is the easiest way to receive the BC Recovery Benefit. To apply, British Columbians can visit: gov.bc.ca/recoverybenefit

As soon as it went live, social media erupted about troubles getting on line.

“I’d like to thank the B.C. public service for getting this program up and running so quickly and to the hundreds of Service BC call centre staff who will be helping British Columbians apply for their BC Recovery Benefit,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Finance. “Please be patient and respectful to staff over the holidays as call volumes may result in longer wait times.”

An estimated 3.7 million individuals and families, or 90% of all B.C. adults, are eligible for the benefit. Eligibility includes:

* $1,000 for families with annual incomes under $125,000. Families earning up to $175,000 will qualify for a reduced benefit amount. Single-parent families also qualify for these benefit amounts.

* $500 for single people with annual incomes under $62,500. Single people earning up to $87,500 will qualify for a reduced benefit amount.

For those without access to a computer or the internet, starting Monday, Dec. 21, call centre agents will be available to assist people who need help applying or those who want to apply over the phone:

* toll-free within North America: 1 833 882-0020

* Monday to Friday (excluding statutory holidays), from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Pacific time)

Up to 350 call centre agents will be available for the first week of applications to help answer questions or complete applications over the phone. Call volumes, web traffic and delays with banking institutions may result in longer wait times during the first few weeks of the benefit:

People are encouraged to apply online to avoid any potential delays. Most individuals can expect to receive the BC Recovery Benefit within five businesses days after completing their application.

To apply and be eligible for the one-time, tax-free benefit, people must:

* have been a resident of British Columbia on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020;

* be at least 19 years old on Dec. 18, 2020, unless they are the primary caregiver of a child or cohabitating with a spouse;

* have filed a 2019 income tax return;

* have their 2019 income tax notice of assessment, and if applicable, their spouse’s 2019 income tax notice of assessment;

* have their Social Insurance Number, and if applicable, their spouse’s;

* have their direct deposit information, including branch, institution and account numbers; and

* have their B.C. driver’s licence or confirm they do not have one.

People can apply until June 2021.

In the new year, the Province will introduce a modified application process for people receiving disability and income assistance who do not have banking services or who have barriers to filing income taxes.