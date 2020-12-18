Chilliwack Canadian Tire Supports the Medical Imaging Department at Chilliwack General Hospital

Chilliwack – The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation accepted a gift in support of their campaign to purchase a new Radiographic Fluoroscopic unit for the Medical Imaging Department at Chilliwack General Hospital

“The cornerstone of any great city is its hospital” said Marcel Nadeau owner of the Canadian Tire Chilliwack. “We want to show our appreciation for what our hospital and especially its caring people do for our community.”

“A gift like this helps make difference to care for patients not only in Chilliwack but for our surrounding area,” says Liz Harris, executive director of the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation. “I can’t thank Stella and Marcel enough for of their support.”

A Radiographic Fluoroscopy is used to evaluate specific areas of the body. These include the bones, bowel, muscles, heart vessels, and joints. A continuous x-ray beam is passed through the body part and sent to a video monitor so that the body part and its motion can be seen in detail.

If you would like to help support the Radiographic Fluoroscopy at CGH you can do so by contacting the FVHCF at 1-877-661-0314 or online at www.fvhcf.ca.

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.

For more information, please visit www.fvhcf.ca