UPDATE – RCMP Serve PHO Violation Tickets Totaling $18,400 – Churches Defiant and Hold Sunday Services

Chilliwack/Langley/Vancouver – DECEMBER 18 UPDATE – RCMP served violation tickets to representatives from three places of worship conducting in-person gatherings contrary to the current BC Public Health Order (PHO).

On the mornings of December 6 and 13, 2020 Chilliwack RCMP responded to reports of groups of people gathering at three separate churches contrary to the existing PHO.

As officers investigated the complaints police worked closely with Provincial, Regional Health officials, and the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) in the education and enforcement of current COVID-19 health regulations to attain the compliance of the congregations.

On December 17, 2020 police charged representatives of the congregations with eight counts of failure to comply with an order of a Health Officer including fines amounting to $18,400.

DECEMBER 13 UPDATE- (With files from CTV/Global/CityNews/CBC)- CTV reported that the two Chilliwack Churches in question, held regular services on December 13. The churches are the same one listed in legal papers from Saturday – The Free Grace Baptist Church and Free Reformed Church.

DECEMBER 12 ORIGINAL STORY – On Saturday, Vancouver media first reported that Chilliwack RCMP is recommending charges against three churches that held in-person services last Sunday, in contravention of a COVID-19 health order.

The province banned in-person worship on back on November 19, when the initial mass order for gatherings was issued from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

At the time, the PHO said they had information which backed up claims that COVID was spreading through contact via church services, among other gatherings.

The actual church locals have yet to be officially released although CBC reports that they are The Free Grace Baptist Church and Free Reformed Church.A third church is Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley.

Chilliwack RCMP Media Officer Sgt. Krista Vrolyk told FVN in an email statement:”The details of the violations have been provided to the BC Prosecution Service for its charge assessment so I won’t be discussing any of the specifics at this time. “

“The Chilliwack RCMP want to acknowledge that the vast majority of people in our community are complying with the public health order,” police said in a media release.

“Despite efforts by the Chilliwack RCMP on the first two Sundays to educate and gain voluntary compliance, a very small number continue to hold in-person services in direct contravention of the public health order.”

More to come.