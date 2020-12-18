Abbotsford’s It’s A Wonderful Breakfast Drive Thru – A Delicious Experience

Abbotsford – Over 100 residents came out in support of the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation’s (FVHCF) annual It’s A Wonderful Breakfast drive thru experience. This years event was hosted at the White Spot on South Fraser Way. The morning was full of joyful commuters who drove through Christmas lights and heard holiday music as they to collect their BC Sunny Start Sandwich with coffee.

Guests helped raise over $7,500 this year which will go towards supporting the ER expansion at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital. As well many dropped off toys and toiletry donations before heading on their way which will help children and youth in the area.

“The support and generosity of people in Abbotsford always amazes me” exclaimed Liz Harris, Executive Director of the FVHCF, “We appreciate everyone’s willingness to adapt and continue supporting our fundraising endeavors. This year we could not make this fundraiser happen without White Spot, our sponsors and all our guests! It is with a full heart I would like to thank every single one of them”.

The Foundation is still collecting toys and toiletries for the Pediatric Unit and Fraser East mental health programs. Please visit https://www.fvhcf.ca/additional/ to view the wish lists and contact the office at 1-877-661-0314 to arrange drop off.

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation works within your community to support the local hospital, facilities and programs run by Fraser Health. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.