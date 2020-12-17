Province Releases Financial Statement – Long Road to Financial Recovery after COVID Blow to Bottom Line

Victoria – The Province, through a media statement, is trying to put on a brave face in light of finances and COVID recovery .

The Fall 2020 Economic and Fiscal Update confirms the forecasted provincial deficit at $13.6 billion, which includes an additional $2 billion for new COVID-19 supports for British Columbians through B.C.’s Recovery Benefit and Recovery Supplement.

The Province’s third economic and fiscal update of 2020 continues to show the economic impacts of COVID-19 on people, businesses and communities, while 2021 brings hope to British Columbians with a path toward recovery.

Economic highlights:

B.C.’s real gross domestic product (GDP) is forecast to decline by 6.2% in 2020, before increasing by 3.0% in 2021.

After experiencing substantial job losses in March and April, the B.C. labour market has been improving.

B.C.’s total employment is up to 98.5% of pre-pandemic levels. This is the highest job recovery rate of any of Canada’s four largest provinces.

B.C.’s unemployment rate for November was 7.1%, up from 5.0% in February.

Retail sales had their largest monthly decline on record in April. However, retail sales rebounded as restrictions began to ease in May and have now surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

Retail sales were 0.6% lower in the January to September period of this year, compared to the same period of last year.

Housing market activity has been resilient despite the pandemic, and B.C. home sales increased by 18.2% in the January to November 2020 period, compared to the same period last year.

An average of six private-sector forecasters expect B.C. real GDP to decline by 5.2% in 2020 and grow by 4.5% in 2021 – better than the expected decline of 5.7% on average across Canada for 2020 and similar to the 4.5% growth expected nationally for 2021.

Operating results:

To date, the Province has invested over $10 billion in relief and recovery measures to support British Columbians, businesses and communities through the pandemic. This includes an estimated: $5 billion in supplementary estimates as part of the initial B.C. COVID-19 Action Plan in March; $810 million in provincial contributions toward federal and provincial cost-shared restart initiatives for transit and municipalities; $2 billion for priority pandemic response initiatives such as the B.C. Recovery Benefit; $760 million in COVID-19 related statutory spending; and more than $1.5 billion in other tax and revenue measures.

Compared to B.C.’s First Quarterly Report, revenue is forecast to be $1.4 billion higher and expenses are projected to be $2.3 billion higher.

Revenue for 2020 is forecast to be $57 billion and expenses are forecast to be $70 billion, with a forecast allowance of $1 billion.

Budget 2020 forecasted an operating surplus of $227 million and the Fall 2020 Update projects an operating deficit of $13.6 billion, including a $700 million increase to the forecast allowance.

Capital spending:

Total capital spending is projected to be $10.1 billion and includes new investments to sustain and expand provincial infrastructure including schools, post-secondary facilities, housing, transit, roads, bridges and hospitals.

The projected spending is $389 million lower than forecasted in Budget 2020, due to project timing changes.

Capital projects are proceeding, and the construction industry continues to deliver the Province’s historic capital plan.

Debt levels: