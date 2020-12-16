LOCAL REACTION – BC Social Workers Want More Resources For Youth Aging Out Of Care

Vancouver/Kamloops – BC’s social work association is supporting the call for government to provide increased resources to youth aging out of foster care and to extend provision of those resources well into young adulthood.

“The BC government provides some resources to young people leaving foster care at age 19, however the resources are too few, access to them is inequitable, and they end in many cases well before the youth is able to be more self-reliant” said Michael Crawford, President of the BC Association of Social Workers (Crawford is also affiliated with Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops). “Common sense and reflection back on our own transition from youth to adulthood supports the idea that these youth need more support and for much longer.”

The Representative for Children and Youth in BC, Jennifer Charlesworth released “A Parent’s Duty: Government’s Obligation to Youth Transitioning into Adulthood” Tuesday, calling for the government to provide support to transitioning youth “that look much more like the diverse, long-lasting and highly individual supports that a parent provides as their own children grow into adulthood.”

“The Representative’s call for additional resources will be welcomed by social workers across the province who struggle daily to provide care to transitioning youth” said Crawford. “More dedicated transition workers are needed as well as affordable housing, mental health and addictions counselling; services that can stay with the youth well into their late-twenties.”

The report is dedicated to the late Katherine McParland, a Kamloops-based social worker who aged out of care into homelessness and who dedicated her life to ending homelessness for youth.

From the Provincial Statement:

Mitzi Dean, Minister of Children and Family Development, has issued the following statement in response to the Dec. 15, 2020, report from the representative for children and youth (RCY):

“I am grateful to the representative for children and youth, as well as to the young people and youth advocates who added their voices to this report.

“In particular, I recognize the tragic passing of Katherine McParland, to whom this report has been posthumously dedicated. Katherine worked tirelessly to help children in foster care and other vulnerable youth realize their dreams and become who they were meant to be. She leaves a powerful legacy behind. It is one we must respect, learn from and build on.

“As the representative notes, the reality of approaching adulthood is very different for youth who are in government care. Most young people outside the child-welfare system continue to receive family support after they turn 19, even as they move out, attend school and earn their own income. Youth in government care deserve the same. Rather than feeling they are losing out on what they have when they leave government care, we need to help them feel empowered, supported and ready to move on to adulthood.

“For many years, services for youth in care who were transitioning to adulthood were not enough or simply non-existent. We have come a long way since then, and there is more work still to do. I agree with the representative that changes are needed to more fully support youth and young adults in and from care. We are working to make those changes happen, and we welcome the representative’s insight and suggestions for how to further that work.

“My ministry has been making improvements in all areas of the transition process for youth – from earlier and more comprehensive transition planning, to a more flexible, inclusive and supportive Agreements with Young Adults program.

“When the pandemic struck, this government recognized the increased vulnerability of teenagers nearing the end of their time in care. We brought in emergency measures to give them extra support and stability, along with the flexibility to prolong their home arrangements. To lessen the stress of aging out during this challenging time, we have extended those interim measures, allowing youth to stay where they are and continue to receive the ministry supports they count on through to March 2021.

“B.C.’s economic and academic landscapes have changed drastically in the wake of COVID-19. We saw that our services needed further flexibility so youth could continue to access and benefit fully from funding. That is why we extended and expanded the Agreements with Young Adults program to make it easier for youth from care to pursue life skills and mental health supports through to September 2021.

“Our community partners have told us about the positive impact these measures have had, and we will use that feedback – along with feedback about the system as a whole, input from youth and young adults, as well as the representative’s recommendations – as we move forward with improving these vital supports.

“To thrive and move successfully into adulthood, young people need steady, supportive relationships, and we can do better at facilitating those. We have services in place, but there are ways to strengthen and improve them, from giving young people better planning tools to improving access to social and financial supports.

“I am committed to this work and to joining forces with youth and our colleagues and partners throughout the social sector to create a system that does not just provide young people from care with the bare minimum to survive, but rather creates a better system that supports them to excel, pursue their goals and reach their full potential.”

FNLC Demands Urgent Action to Support First Nations Youth Transitioning out of Care

The First Nations Leadership Council (FNLC) is calling upon the Provincial and Federal Governments to take immediate action and support First Nations youth currently aging out of the child welfare system, and to commit focused resources to support our communities in bringing our members home.

Today the Representative for Children and Youth (RCY) released her report, “A Parents Duty” focused on transitions for youth aging out of care. This report builds in decades of research that has shown youth raised in government care consistently face poorer outcomes than other youth, and are more likely to experience homelessness, substance use and mental health challenges, and poverty. A review of the current programs offered by the Ministry of Children and Family Development, including the Agreements with Young Adults Program and the Tuition Waiver Program, are not being accessed by many youth aging out of care, and that Indigenous youth are even less likely to access these programs than their non-Indigenous peers despite representing over 50% of all youth in care, and over 50% of youth expected to age out in the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Cheryl Casimer, First Nations Summit Task Group Member, stated: “There must be immediate action taken to ensure all First Nations youth expected to age out of the child welfare system at this time, have the resources and supports they need to be safe and successful. These youth are aging out of care in the middle of a worldwide pandemic and an opioid crisis. We are calling upon the Provincial and Federal governments to work closely with First Nations to develop a comprehensive strategy to support these youth, and to support our communities in meeting their needs so that no one falls through the cracks. This must include working with us to address educational outcomes for First Nations youth in and from care and the ongoing socio-economic gaps that exist for our communities.”

“The over-representation of Indigenous children and youth in care illustrates the ongoing impacts of the colonial child welfare system for our peoples. We are in a time of change as our Nations resume jurisdiction over child and family services, but in the interim, there must be immediate actions taken to support those youth that are in the system now,” stated Kukpi7 Judy Wilson, UBCIC Secretary-Treasurer. “We are aware of encampments that have been established for youth in the Cowichan Valley, many of whom are Indigenous and who are coming out of the child welfare system. This is unacceptable and is a direct violation of the very basic human rights they are entitled to. Chiefs in BC have called upon the Provincial government to immediately work with us to develop an Indigenous youth housing strategy. We are calling for immediate action to be taken to respond to this request. We further call upon the Province to ensure no youth currently in care ages out into homelessness by extending the emergency measures beyond March 31st, 2021 for any youth without a secure housing plan.”

BCAFN Regional Chief Terry Teegee concluded, “As we move towards the resumption of jurisdiction over child and family services for our Nations, we need adequate resources to support us in bringing these young people home, including for infrastructure and healing. We thank the RCY for highlighting the challenges faced by youth aging out of care and assert that there must be direction taken from First Nations in planning and caring for our own children and youth. This is our inherent right and what is legally required by An Act Respecting First Nations, Inuit and Metis Children, Youth and Families. Resources must be directed to keeping our children and youth within their families and communities, so we do not have to deal with the ongoing issue of youth aging out of care.”

The FNLC would also like to acknowledge the tireless work and advocacy of Katherine McParland to bring attention to the issues of youth homelessness, and the super-highway to homelessness that is created for youth transitioning out of the child welfare system. We remain committed to carrying on the work we began with Katherine and are so grateful for her commitment to continuously championing better outcomes for our young people.

Peter Lang , whose son Nick, died in youth care back in 2015

Love seeing the front line Social Workers supporting bold and progressive actions in this RCY report. No youth should ever “age out” from care or support. I also cant think of a better person to dedicate this report to than Katherine McParland. Such a tragic and sudden loss.