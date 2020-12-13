Under Wraps, Disney + Sequel- Filming in Maple Ridge December 17-19 (VIDEO TRAILER)

Maple Ridge – Filming of “Under Wraps” for the Disney Plus Channel will take place in Maple Ridge, from December 17-19 at the ACT (Arts Centre Performing Theatre) . There will be one day of set-up and one day of wrap as well.



This is a film about a group of middle school students who befriend a mummy while on a field trip to a museum.



This production will be indoors and will be not be using the Plaza area. They have secured additional parking in the new parking lot to the East of the Bus loop (not the one on the south).

From the Disney Website:

Production on “Under Wraps” is set to begin in November, with the film wrapping in December, though obviously things still change be delayed or change due to the current situation. This would hopefully mean the film is ready for Disney+ by next Halloween. No casting details have yet been revealed.



The synopsis for the new version of “Under Wraps” is similar to the original movie: “Friends Marshall, Gilbert, and Amy accidentally revive and release a mummy from its sarcophagus in the days leading up to Halloween. At first terrified, they quickly learn that the Mummy- who they affectionately name “Harold”- is actually very sweet and in dire need of assistance” Disney hasn’t yet added the original “Under Wraps” onto Disney+, so hopefully, this will also be made available by next Halloween, as its one of only two Disney Channel Original Movies, not available on Disney+.