Abbotsford – Abby PD are searching for Gurpreet Sign who has been missing since December 10.

Singh was last seen December 10, 2020 at 7:00AM Blueridge Dr & Ridgeview Dr in Abbotsford

He is Male 22yo, 5’8″, black hair. Info on whereabouts? Call 604-859-5225 or txt 222973.