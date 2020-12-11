Previous Liberal Candidate Kelly Velonis Will Concentrate On Seniors Resource Society, Not Politics

Chilliwack – Here’s a twist. Someone that WON’T run in the next federal election.

Previous Liberal Candidate Kelly Velonis.

From her media statement:

“It’s been a long and difficult decision because I’m passionate about dialing up the voice of Chilliwack and Hope in Ottawa–that hasn’t changed. I still believe Ottawa can and should do more for our community and a Liberal MP is in the best position to represent our increasingly diverse needs. At the same time, COVID-19 has devastated the country, the province,and our community. People are struggling and will continue to be challenged in ways we can not imagine in the coming months. Nobody feels this more than Senior Citizens and I can not walk away from the important work Iam engaged in as Executive Director for the Chilliwack & District Seniors Resource Society. Like many non-profits, we are learning to adapt and pivot to sustain and enhance programs crucial for the most vulnerable members of our society. My heart tells me that leading the Seniors Resource Society will require all my focus, energy,and attention.

I hope that announcing my decision early will encourage other interested candidates to step forward. I look forward to supporting the eventual nominee in any way that would be helpful”.