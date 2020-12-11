Coroner Inquest Scheduled into Death of Lindsey Gauthier of Chilliwack

Chilliwack/Burnaby – The BC Coroners Service has scheduled an inquest into the death of Lindsey Harvey Gauthier, beginning on Feb. 1, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. (Pacific time).

The inquest will take place at the Burnaby Coroners’ Court.

The death of Gauthier, 45, was reported to the BC Coroners Service on April 6, 2016, following a police-involved incident in Chilliwack. Under Section 18(2) of the Coroners Act, inquests are mandatory for any deaths that occur while a person was detained by or in the custody of a peace officer.

Gauthier’s widow Angela, who is well known in real estate circles and a friend of FVN staff, wants closure and people to know that her late husband was a good man.. a family man. He simply made some bad choices.

From Angela Gauthier‘s Facebook page

To everyone who loved Lindsey,I got a surprising call a few days ago, from the Coroner’s office to let me know that there will be a public inquiry on February 1. The just of the inquiry is to make recommendations to potentially prevent future loss of life in similar circumstances. I was completely shocked and unaware…4.5 years later that this would be happening. As it will be made public I wanted you all to hear it from me first. In Lindsey fashion he would be turning 50 next week and would have expected us all to throw him a big party. Well now he has one! Xox.

Angela Gauthier/Facebook

Lindsey and Angela Gauthier/Facebook

Tiara Stiglich, presiding coroner, and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath to determine the facts surrounding this death. The jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances. A jury must not make any finding of legal responsibility or express any conclusion of law.

An inquest is a formal process that allows for public presentation of evidence relating to a death. The jury will certify the identity of the deceased and how, where, when and by what means death occurred. The jury may also make recommendations to prevent deaths in similar circumstances. The jury must not make any finding of legal responsibility or express any conclusion of law. For more information on inquests, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/life-events/death/coroners-service/inquest-schedule-jury-findings-verdicts