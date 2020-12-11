chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! “Out of the Cold and Into the Fire!”, Season 2, Episode 12 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Chilliwack Tonight! “Out of the Cold and Into the Fire!”, Season 2, Episode 12.

After a week to sort things out, they find themselves BACK into the studio after a visit back from a formerly disgraced Executive Producer, just in time for Christmas!

In this second to last regular episode of season 2, we are pleased to highlight to musical artists, Ted Kim and Andrew Christopher, with their performances from the much lauded Rotary Christmas Show (complete show here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i-Rsa…)

There is a soundtrack from this program where all net proceeds raised go to the Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society, for children in need in Chilliwack.

You can download the selected soundtrack here, and thank you to our producers, the generous Marci & Sonny of Rosewood studios, and also our artists on the soundtrack, who donated their performances for this soundtrack: https://rosewoodstudioproduction.band…

Merry Christmas from the cast of Chilliwack Tonight! and the staff of chillTV and see you next week for our season finale!

