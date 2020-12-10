AbbyPD Update on Clearbrook Road Incident – Bloodied Man Runs From A House

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn December 10, 2020

Abbotsford – On Thuesday afternoon, AbbyPD were on scene in the 2300 block of Clearbrook Road in response to a man, covered in blood, fleeing from a residence.

Upon police arrival, the injured man was located, and has been transported to hospital to receive treatment for serious but not life threatening injuries.

There remains a heavy police presence in this area as APD continue this investigation.

Please avoid the area. ROAD REMAINS CLOSED on Clearbrook Road between Oak & Peardonville Road.

Photos from Kevin MacDonald/KAM Productions/Facebook:

Image may contain: house and outdoor
Image may contain: tree, sky and outdoor
Image may contain: tree, car, sky and outdoor
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "AbbyPD Update on Clearbrook Road Incident – Bloodied Man Runs From A House"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.