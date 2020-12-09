AbbyPD Searching for Missing Woman – Samantha Watkins

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Police Missing Person Unit is asking the public’s assistance in locating missing person, Samantha WATKINS, who was last seen on Tuesday, December 1st at 2 pm on Livingstone Ave when she stepped out, but he did not return.

AbbyPD

Samantha is a 41-year-old woman, standing 5”8’ tall, Slim, with hazel eyes and brown hair; there is no clothing description. Samantha is known to frequent Abbotsford; however, she has contacts in Vancouver and Richmond.

If you locate Samantha WATKINS or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text APD at 222973 (abbypd).

2020-48841