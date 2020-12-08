NAFDMA’s 2021 Virtual Agritourism Summit – A Far Cry from 2016 in Fraser Valley/Vancouver

Boston/Fraser Valley – How things can change in five years. The 31st annual NAFDMA (North American Farmers Direct Marking Association) Convention was held in Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Vancouver from January 31, 2016 to February 6, 2016.

Farmers from across North America were hearing about the roadblocks that BC Farmers and agti-tourism operators were facing in trying to keep farms alive.

Those were face to face meetings with the final gala at Fantasy Farms in Chilliwack.

The 2021 affair will be virtual, for obvious reasons.

NAFDMA’s 2021 Virtual Agritourism Summit offers three days of engaging programming including fourteen educational sessions, five immersive farm tours, a virtual trade show and many opportunities to keep attendees connected with one another throughout the experience.



The Virtual Agritourism Summit is a one-time only streaming event, so please plan your schedule accordingly as the event will not be rebroadcast.

This was originally set for Atlanta.



For over 35 years NAFDMA has hosted a live annual convention revered by the agritourism industry, and now take great pride in their ability to translate the value of education, networking and camaraderie into this virtual platform.



Join in Feb. 4-6, 2021 starting at 11am ET/8am PT each day.



Purchase a virtual trade show booth.

Sponsor the event.