Celebrating Arts and Culture in Langley City Exhibition and Virtual Showcase event, taking place from January 18-31, 2021 – Deadline For Submissions is December 14

Langley City – The OPEN Call to Artists has been extended to December 14, 2020, for the first annual Celebrating Arts and Culture in Langley City Exhibition and Virtual Showcase event, taking place from January 18-31, 2021.

Amateur to professional artists are invited to submit up to two works of art for consideration. All mediums are welcome including (but not limited to) original visual art mediums including 2D and 3D, images, audio files, or videos of cultural performance, dance, music, traditional dress, and recipes from around the world.

The event is open to all artists! We welcome submissions with the following criteria:

1-2 images or files of proposed artworks. Maximum 2 pieces per artist will be eligible for selection.

Label information: artist name, artwork title(s), media(s) and dimensions

All work must be available for sale

Other didactic text such as an artist biography, written statement, story or poem (no longer than 100 words). This is not a submission requirement.

How to Apply: Download the PDF form from the Langley City website, then email the completed form with images or files (audio or videos) of your work to events@langleycity.ca.

“An online event like this is so very important during these difficult times,” said Arts and Culture Task Group Chair Paul Albrecht. “I believe events like this help us to better understand the diverse community we live in and yet at the same time celebrate what each and every one of us brings to our society and world.”

“By affording individual opportunities to express and share in arts and culture we are moved, enriched and inspired by the diverse makeup of community”, shared Arts and Culture Task Group Vice Chair, Rosemary Wallace.

The City of Langley is committed to supporting local and regional artists and artisans who would like to have their work featured in our online gallery at langleycity.ca and participating Downtown Langley Business window locations.

For more information, please contact Kim Hilton, at 604.514.2866 or events@langleycity.ca