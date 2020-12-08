BC Recovery Benefit and Recovery Supplement – On Line Registration Starts December 18

Victoria – On Tuesday, the B.C. government introduced legislation to secure funding for approximately 3.7 million British Columbians to receive the tax-free B.C. Recovery Benefit. Passage of the bill will ensure British Columbians can apply for the benefit starting December 18:

$1,000 for families with incomes under $125,000. Families earning up to $175,000 will qualify for a reduced benefit amount. Single-parent families also qualify for these benefit amounts.

$500 for single people earning less than $62,500. Single people earning up to $87,500 will qualify for a reduced benefit amount.

To apply and be eligible for the one-time, tax-free benefit, people must:

be a resident of B.C. on Dec. 18, 2020;

be at least 19 years old on Dec. 18, 2020;

have filed a 2019 income tax return;

have their 2019 income tax notice of assessment, and if applicable, their spouse’s 2019 income tax notice of assessment;

have their social insurance number;

have their direct deposit information; and

have their B.C. driver’s licence.

Applying online is the fastest way to receive the benefit.

British Columbians can apply through one of the following:

starting Dec. 18, visiting: gov.bc.ca/recoverybenefit

starting Dec. 21, agents will be available by phone to assist people who need help applying, including those who do not have internet access.

starting Dec. 21, phone-based support will be available at 1 833 882-0020 toll-free within North America, Monday to Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Pacific time).

Early next year, the Province will introduce a modified application process. This will ensure those on disability and income assistance who do not have banking services or who have barriers to filing income taxes can apply and receive their benefit quickly at a time of year when people need help the most.

Everyone is encouraged to file their income taxes. By filing, people can receive benefits and credits they might not know they are eligible for.

It is anticipated that a majority of eligible applicants will receive payment within five business days.

For applications that require manual review to determine eligibility, it will take longer for payments to be made, depending on the volumes of applications that require manual review.

The Service BC Provincial Contact Centre has hired 150 new staff to answer questions from the public about the benefit and help people complete applications. However, telephone call volumes may be high and wait times may be longer than normal during the first few weeks. People are encouraged to apply online to avoid any potential wait times.

People have until June 30, 2021, to apply for the B.C. Recovery Benefit.

$150-monthly B.C. Recovery Supplement