The Yearly Reminder – Don’t Let Thieves Ruin Your Christmas

Fraser Valley – Sigh .. this has to be repeated every yuletide season. RCMP are reminding folks in the Upper Fraser Valley to protect your property from theft as they prepare for the season of giving.

Unlocked doors, items in plain view, and garage door openers left over night in vehicles always present a greater opportunity for thieves to target holiday shoppers as they as purchase gifts for family and friends.

Alongside of our officers conducting proactive patrols we encourage neighbours to watch out for neighbours and report suspicious activity to police, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

While consumers increasingly shop online to fill their Christmas list during the Covid-19 pandemic, RCMP are prompting folks to practice caution when shopping on social media.

Online apps and websites provide a useful means of selling and purchasing personal items, adds Rail. We urge everyone to be safe as the sites also provide opportunity for thieves.

Safety tips for seller – buyer meetings when completing online transactions:

Insist on a public meeting place.

Gather as much detail as possible regarding the person you are meeting.

Meet during daylight hours.

Be wary of the deal that is too good to be true.

Tell a friend or family member where you are going and who you are meeting.

Take a cell phone and a friend along.

Safety tips for internet online shopping: