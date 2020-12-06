Op/Ed – Reminder: There is No Vaccine for Prostate Cancer

Vancouver – While the world holds its breath awaiting a vaccine for COVID-19, men across Canada are facing an uncertain future with a prostate cancer diagnosis.



Yes, there are treatment options, but the reality remains that cancer is cancer, and we all know there is no vaccine for it.

Prostate cancer remains the #1 cancer in Canadian men and the third leading cause of cancer death in Canadian men.



Now more than ever men are feeling alone in their cancer fight. With other resources at a minimum, we have continued to step up our services.

The Prostate Cancer Foundation of BC is asking for your help. This Giving Tuesday, they ask that you please help us to continue our support of men and their families, researchers, and caregivers. While all of us are facing great challenges at this time, they hope that you can find some peace and solace in knowing that we are able to continue their work because of your generosity.