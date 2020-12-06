Kent Celebration 125 – Memories Minute: Art Green on his family’s history in the Agassiz-Harrison Valley (VIDEO)

Kent/Agassiz (John Henry Oliver) – Memories Minute: Art Green on his family’s history in the Agassiz-Harrison Valley.

Arthur Green and his family are part of the heritage of Agassiz, BC. This is an excerpt from a longer interview on YouTube at Celebration 125: Podcast with Art Green or on the Canadian Radio Sanctuary channel on YouTube and at Celebration 125: District of Kent on Facebook. This is a non-profit project by John Henry Oliver in association with the 125th-anniversary sub-committee for the District of Kent. Also, find more history at http://www.agassizharrisonmuseum.com.