Ann Davis Transition Society pays tribute to the victims of the 1989 Montreal Massacre (December 6) (Memorial VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Ann Davis Transition Society pays tribute to the victims of the Montreal Massacre and all women who have died as a result of gender-based violence, through a virtual vigil on December 6th. In Canada, December 6th now marks the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, a day that commemorates the anniversary of the 1989 École Polytechnique Tragedy where 14 young women were singled out and murdered on this day, 31 years ago.

This year, due to COVID, the in person vigil is replaced with a memorial video from Ann Davis and UFV.

Every year without fail, the Ann Davis Transition Society holds a public memorial to honour the victims of gender based violence. “Violence against women and family violence is a crisis across our country, globally, and right here in our own community,” says Patti MacAhonic Executive Director at Ann Davis Transition society. “This year, due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are seeing an upsurge of domestic violence. With the social lockdown, loss of employment and not enough access to childcare, women who are in unsafe situations are being forced to much longer than they should be– Indigenous women in particular, already face higher levels of violence and abuse, and the situation is made much worse by COVID,” says MacAhonic.

While December 6th is a day to remember all women and girls across the country who have died by gender violence, it is also a day of action. “Today we stand together, to affirm that we will never tolerate violence against women in any form. Please join me and speak up when you see violence against women. This is a collective responsibility for each and every one of us,” says MacAhonic.

Premier John Horgan and Grace Lore, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity, have issued the following statement to mark the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women:

“Each year in Canada, we mark the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, remembering 14 people who were murdered because they were women, at École Polytechnique in Montreal on Dec. 6, 1989. This misogynist act brought the dangers of sexism to the forefront of Canada’s consciousness – forcing us to reckon with the real-life consequences of sexist attitudes that harm women and hold them back every day.

“This year, the country grieved again with the murders of nine men and 13 women and girls in Nova Scotia at the hands of a man with a history of violence toward his partner. This tragedy is a grim reminder that often, intimate partner violence is a precursor to further violence outside of the home.

“This year has been particularly hard for women in dangerous situations. The COVID-19 pandemic has put women at greater risk of violence by increasing risk factors associated with men’s violence toward women. It has also reduced women’s contacts and resources – both in and outside the home.

“Lives depend on us taking action. We are working on an action plan to help end gender-based violence in British Columbia. This plan will recognize the connections between gender-based violence and other key government policies, including new standards for services, better training for people working in the justice system and more stable, secure funding for sexual assault centres.

“Indigenous women, Black women, women of colour, transgender women, gender queer and non-binary folks, and those with disabilities are at higher risk of being targeted for gender-based violence, which makes addressing transphobia, ableism and racism an important part of taking action on this issue.

“As we remember the 14 women who were killed on Dec. 6, 1989 – Geneviève Bergeron, Hélène Colgan, Nathalie Croteau, Barbara Daigneault, Anne-Marie Edward, Maud Haviernick, Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz, Maryse Laganière, Maryse Leclair, Anne-Marie Lemay, Sonia Pelletier, Michèle Richard, Annie St-Arneault and Annie Turcotte – let’s also commit to supporting and believing survivors of gender-based violence, while working together to build a better future.”