Ann Davis Transition Society pays tribute to the victims of the 1989 Montreal Massacre (December 6) (Memorial VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Ann Davis Transition Society pays tribute to the victims of the Montreal Massacre and all women who have died as a result of gender-based violence, through a virtual vigil on December 6th. In Canada, December 6th now marks the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, a day that commemorates the anniversary of the 1989 École Polytechnique Tragedy where 14 young women were singled out and murdered on this day, 31 years ago.

This year, due to COVID, the in person vigil is replaced with a memorial video from Ann Davis and UFV.

Every year without fail, the Ann Davis Transition Society holds a public memorial to honour the victims of gender based violence. “Violence against women and family violence is a crisis across our country, globally, and right here in our own community,” says Patti MacAhonic Executive Director at Ann Davis Transition society. “This year, due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are seeing an upsurge of domestic violence. With the social lockdown, loss of employment and not enough access to childcare, women who are in unsafe situations are being forced to much longer than they should be– Indigenous women in particular, already face higher levels of violence and abuse, and the situation is made much worse by COVID,” says MacAhonic.

While December 6th is a day to remember all women and girls across the country who have died by gender violence, it is also a day of action. “Today we stand together, to affirm that we will never tolerate violence against women in any form. Please join me and speak up when you see violence against women. This is a collective responsibility for each and every one of us,” says MacAhonic.