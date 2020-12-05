2020 District of Mission Virtual Community Service Awards

Mission —District of Mission Council presented twenty-two different community service awards during the first-ever Virtual Community Service Awards Ceremony to celebrate local volunteers working throughout Mission in sectors ranging from non-profit, to sport, to culture,and the environment. The awards ceremony premiered yesterday evening on the District’s social media channels and is now available to watch online at mission.ca/awards.
Citizen of the Year Award – Rocky Blondin
Community Service Award – Carol Pomeroy
Special Accomplishment Award – Stave Valley Salmonid Enhancement Society
Community Service Award (under age 25) – Sabastien (Obi) Onyemaobi
Lifetime Achievement Award – St. Joseph’s Food Bank and Its Volunteers
Community Service Award – Simone Redburn
Sports Volunteer of the Year Award – Brenda Davison
Against the Odds Achievement Award – Jean-Pierre Maher
Special Accomplishment Award – Mission Health Care Auxiliary Society
Lifetime Achievement Award – Jim HindsCrime
Prevention & Community Safety Award – Dwight Elliott
Sports Volunteer of the Year Award – Andrew Hale
Arts and Culture Award – Helen Yannacopoulos
Special Recognition Award – John Glendon (Glen) Flett
Lifetime Achievement Award – Mission Community Services Society Food Centre and Christmas Bureau and Its Volunteers
Community Service Award – Angel Elias
Lifetime Achievement Award – MCC Thrift Shop Volunteers
Community Service Award – Bert Pulles
Community Service Award – Elke Katzenbach
Lifetime Achievement Award – Peter Robson
Freeman of the City Medal – Lloyd Rash
Freeman of the City Medal – Ken Selvaraja
