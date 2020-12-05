2020 District of Mission Virtual Community Service Awards

Mission —District of Mission Council presented twenty-two different community service awards during the first-ever Virtual Community Service Awards Ceremony to celebrate local volunteers working throughout Mission in sectors ranging from non-profit, to sport, to culture,and the environment. The awards ceremony premiered yesterday evening on the District’s social media channels and is now available to watch online at mission.ca/awards.

Citizen of the Year Award – Rocky Blondin

Community Service Award – Carol Pomeroy

Special Accomplishment Award – Stave Valley Salmonid Enhancement Society

Community Service Award (under age 25) – Sabastien (Obi) Onyemaobi

Lifetime Achievement Award – St. Joseph’s Food Bank and Its Volunteers

Community Service Award – Simone Redburn

Sports Volunteer of the Year Award – Brenda Davison

Against the Odds Achievement Award – Jean-Pierre Maher

Special Accomplishment Award – Mission Health Care Auxiliary Society

Lifetime Achievement Award – Jim HindsCrime

Prevention & Community Safety Award – Dwight Elliott

Sports Volunteer of the Year Award – Andrew Hale

Arts and Culture Award – Helen Yannacopoulos

Special Recognition Award – John Glendon (Glen) Flett

Lifetime Achievement Award – Mission Community Services Society Food Centre and Christmas Bureau and Its Volunteers

Community Service Award – Angel Elias

Lifetime Achievement Award – MCC Thrift Shop Volunteers

Community Service Award – Bert Pulles

Community Service Award – Elke Katzenbach

Lifetime Achievement Award – Peter Robson

Freeman of the City Medal – Lloyd Rash

Freeman of the City Medal – Ken Selvaraja