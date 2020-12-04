Fraser Valley – Trish N Jenny, interview Lia Bergen this week, the newly installed “City Manager” for the Total Makeover Challenge in Chilliwack! The program starts in only a few weeks!
Make sure you register as soon as possible…get detailed information here!: https://www.facebook.com/TotalMakeove…
“Utterly Uncorked” this week brings, Prosecco DOC Bottega https://www.facebook.com/proseccodocusa/
“Treasure Trails” has the ladies enjoying East Sooke Regional Park: https://www.facebook.com/pages/East%2…
and if you’d like to ‘share the tea adventure’ like the ladies, there is no topping “Tea at the Empress” https://www.facebook.com/Tea-at-the-E…
chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™
Be the first to comment on "chillTV’s Chill N Chat!: “Lia Bergen”, Season 2, Episode 9 (VIDEO)"