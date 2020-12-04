BIA Executive Director Kyle Williams Leaves December 11 – No Replacement Named As Yet

Chilliwack – “to everything, turn, turn turn…” – The Byrds

In a rather abrupt media release, the Chilliwack Business Improvement Association noted that Executive Director Kyle Williams is on the way out, as of December 11:

The BIA Board of Directors has made the decision to part ways with Executive Director Kyle Williams.



“This is not a decision that was made easily, as Kyle has been in his role for 7 years and has seen the Association through some very difficult times.” claims Ruth Maccan, president of the BIA. “We have the opportunity to do some different things at the BIA, and we will have a new look in 2021.”



“There’s been a lot of good stuff happening downtown, and I think it’s probably the right time for the BIA to make a change and look at things a little differently.” says Williams. “I’ve met a lot of great people while in this position, and I’m excited to watch the continued improvement of the area.”



Maccan adds “Kyle has always put the BIA ahead of his own self-interests, and his understanding of this change shows the respect he has for our Association and the important role it plays in the continued revitalization of downtown. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”



Kyle’s last official day with the BIA will be Friday, December 11, though he will be completing projects behind closed doors effective immediately. The BIA office will be closed until further notice, however emails and phone messages will be checked regularly and responded to in a timely manner. We apologize in advance for any delays or inconveniences this closure may cause.

FVN and chillTV have asked for comment from both Maccan and Williams.