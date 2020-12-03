Torched Car Found in Abby May Be Tied to Surrey Homicide (VIDEO)

Abbotsford/Surrey – A car was found on fire early Thursday morning at Lefeuvre Road and Myrtle Avenue in Abbotsford. IHIT are on scene and will be working with AbbyPoliceDept to determine if it’s related to this Thursday’s shooting in Surrey. A woman’s body was found in a car (victim appears to be in her 30’s). The shooting in Surrey and the discovery of the vehicle in Abbotsford were within a short time frame.

IHIT is asking for tips. Sgt Frank Jang (IHIT Media Relations) says this does not appear to be random. The car was found in the area of 137 St. and 75A Avenue.

Watch @HomicideTeam's broadcast: IHIT investigating woman found shot to death in car https://t.co/cGyu8NPA1p — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) December 3, 2020

#UPDATE A car was found on fire this morning at Lefeuvre Rd and Myrtle Ave in #AbbotsfordBC. We are on our way to that scene and will be working with @AbbyPoliceDept to determine if it's related to this morning's shooting in #SurreyBC. Got info? Got dash cam video? Call #IHIT — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) December 3, 2020