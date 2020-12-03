Not His Day – Federal Escapee Bolts, Gets Shot At and RE-Arrested

Abbotsford – And you wonder if the recent full moon had anything to do with this.

On Thursday afternoon at 2:55 pm, Abbotsford Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at Abbotsford Way and Marshall Road.

Numerous AbbyPD officers responded where it was determined Correctional Service of Canada officers were escorting a federal offender to a medical appointment. The offender escaped from the custody of the correctional officers and during apprehension attempts, a correctional officer discharged their firearm.

No injuries were sustained as a result of the firearm discharge.

With the assistance of Abbotsford Police officers, Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Services, RCMP Air One Helicopter, the escaped suspect was taken into custody by the Abbotsford Police a short distance later without incident.

There is no further risk to the public.

Abbotsford Police Major Crime Detectives have assumed conduct of this investigation.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of this incident, or has CCTV, dashcam video or information about this investigation is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 604-859-5225.