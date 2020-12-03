Annual RCMP Stuff The Cruiser Campaign Cancelled – Asking For Cash Donations

Fraser Valley – In interest of keeping the community healthy and preventing the spread of Covid-19 the RCMP have made the very difficult decision not to host the 2020 Stuff the Cruiser campaign.

Stuff the Cruiser is an annual RCMP event held to support all local Salvation Army and Upper Fraser Valley food banks in their efforts to aid families in need within our communities’.

Our community partners at Save-On-Foods and Super Valu stores are accepting cash donations to the foodbank throughout the holiday season.

Chilliwack: Save-On-Food Store locations:

46020 Yale Road.

31-6014 Vedder Road.

45635 Tamihi Way.

Agassiz: Super Valu.

7024 Cheam.

Hope: Save-On-Foods.

559 Old Hope-Princeton Highway.

The RCMP would like to thank the communities in the Upper Fraser Valley for their support over the last number of years. Your generosity has made a difference at this challenging time of year