Ridge Meadows Prolific Offender Arrested with Firearm – Surrey + Chilliwack Connection

Maple Ridge. – After weeks of multi-jurisdictional surveillance Ridge Meadows RCMP have arrested a 22 year old man in relation to multiple alleged break and enters which took place all over the Lower Mainland.

Throughout the month of November Ridge Meadows RCMP received numerous reports of break and enter to vehicles where garage door openers were utilized to gain access to homes. The Ridge Meadows RCMP’s Street Enforcement Unit identified an alleged suspect and, working together with a variety of integrated police units and partner agencies, surveillance was conducted on the alleged suspect.

On November 27, 2020, The Ridge Meadows RCMP’s SEU with the assistance of the Integrated Police Dog Services arrested Mr. Anthony Randy Kalt after a brief foot pursuit. Kalt allegedly had in his possession a firearm associated to a residential break and enter in Chilliwack.

The Surrey RCMP Property Crime Unit, the Upper Fraser Valley Detachment (UFVD) and the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT) all provided support and assistance during the investigation.

On November 30, 2020, Kalt was charged in Port Coquitlam Provincial Court with the following 18 offences;

Ridge Meadows related charges

One count drive while disqualified.

One count willfully resisting or obstructing a Peace Officer.

One count possessing loaded or unloaded restricted firearm.

One count possessing non-firearm knowing unauthorized.

Two counts possessing firearm, cross-bow, prohibited weapon, prohibited device, ammunition, prohibited ammunition or explosive while prohibited.

Four counts breach of release order.

One count breach of probation order.

Outstanding Surrey related warrant

One count aggravated assault.

One count assault with a weapon.

Chilliwack related charges

One count break and enter with intent.

Two counts theft under $5000.

Two counts break and enter and commit indictable offence.

Kalt is remanded in custody until his court appearance on December 10, 2020.