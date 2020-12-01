Charges Laid in 2017 Abbotsford Homicide of Alexander Blanarou

Abbotsford – Three men have been charged in connection with the 2017 murder of Alexander Blanarou.

Background from IHIT Sgt and Media Officer Frank Jang: On December 28, 2017, just before 2:30 p.m., 24-year-old Alexander Blanarou was shot to death in the 5300-block of Bates Road in Abbotsford. Police arrived on scene to find Blanarou’s body in a nearby blueberry field. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct of the investigation supported by the Abbotsford Police Department (APD). The homicide was a targeted incident and believed to be drug-related.

After an extensive three-year investigation, three men have been charged in the case. Islam Nagem and Edrick Raju have each been charged with first degree murder and Michael Schweiger with second degree murder.

No further details will be released as the matter is now before the court.