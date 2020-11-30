Richard, Lovesy Shut Out At BCCMA Awards

Vancouver – Harrison’s Todd Richard was up for four BCCMA awards including Top Video for “Stick on the Ice” but was shut out at the Sunday On Line Show. Abbotsford’s Cambree Lovesy was also denied. She was up for Rising Artist.

BC Country Music Association (click for Facebook Video Link)

Well done everyone! 44TH ANNUAL BCCMA WINNERS (Partial List):

Fans Choice Award Karen Lee Batten

Entertainer of the Year The Washboard Union

Female Artist of the Year Kristin Carter

Male Artist of the Year Tyler Joe Miller

Group Duo of the Year The Washboard Union

Video Director of the Year Matt Brascia – Take the Trailer – The Heels

Video of the Year Take the Trailer – The Heels

Ray McAuley Horizon Award Tanner Olsen Band