Op/Ed – New Car Dealers Like New BC Cabinet

Vancouver – The New Car Dealers Association of BC is welcoming yesterday’s newly minted Provincial Cabinet, and several appointments that will have a direct and significant impact on the industry and our road to economic recovery in this province.



The Honourable Selina Robinson was sworn in as the Minister of Finance, the Honourable Ravi Kahlon as Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, the Honourable George Heyman as Minister responsible for the Environment, the Honourable Bruce Ralston as Minister of Energy and Mines, and the Honourable Mike Farnorth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, and now assumes responsibility for ICBC.



“The NCDA has been fortunate to have established a very positive and collaborative working relationship with the key Ministers, including Energy and Mines, though which our Association facilitates the CleanBC Go Electric vehicle rebate program,” said NCDA President and CEO Blair Qualey. “We look forward to continuing to build on the existing relationship as government establishes a path to economic recovery while ensuring the transition to clean energy vehicles continues at a rapid pace.”



The partnership between the provincial government and BC’s New Car Dealers has produced tangible results that have benefitted the environment and the economy. In doing so, BC has forged a leadership role in electric vehicle adoption which has been further supported by thoughtful policy and investment decisions that will lead to further growth.



“The NCDA also wishes to express our sincere thanks and gratitude to former Finance Minister Carole James for her many years of service in public life, and the thoughtful and respectful manner in which she has always conducted herself. As a special advisor to the Premier, we know Ms. James will continue to make a valuable contribution,” concluded Qualey.



About the New Car Dealers Association of BC: The NCDA is the provincial industry association that represents close to 400 new car and truck dealers throughout British Columbia. Members of the Association provide over 30,000 family supporting jobs for British Columbians and are responsible for over $16 Billion of retail sales in the province. The Association speaks on behalf of the retail new automotive industry to the public, media, and government, and deals primarily with the legal, environmental, and consumer issues relating to vehicle sales in BC.