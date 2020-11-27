chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! “Chilliwack Outside”, Season 2, Episode 11 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Chilliwack Tonight! “Chilliwack Outside”, Season 2, Episode 11.

In “Chilliwack Outside!” the cast finds themselves locked out of the studio for arrears in rental payments, pondering how they will get this week’s episode out while Geoff visits a local ‘leisure and lifestyle shop’.

Rachel takes the opportunity to contact corporate to speak to the newly appointed (under murky circumstances) Director of HR, Christian, to complain about Berris. Meanwhile, a mysterious guest from the past surprises Berris with a phone call, that is set to lead Chilliwack Tonight! into some turbulent seas just before the holiday season.

Musical guest this week are the incomparable, The Peter McPhereson’s, with their new single, the aptly titled, “Brand New”, from the album Artists In Isolation Vol. 2, from Rosewood Studio & Production.

You can find the single right here….support local artists and thank you!: https://rosewoodstudioproduction.band…

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™