chillTV’s Chill N Chat!: “Marika Siewert” Season 2, Episode 8 (VIDEO)

Posted By: Don Lehn November 27, 2020

Fraser Valley – Chill N Chat!: “Marika Siewert” Season 2, Episode 8.

Marika Siewert is BACK at Chill N Chat this Week! You’ll remember Marika as a guest in the most watched episode from Season 1 of Chill N Chat…in addition to updating us on the goings on with her and her wonderfully talented family in the world of entertainment, Trish N Jenny get into some social issues with Marika.

Also featured this week are Utterly Uncorked and Treasure Trails!

