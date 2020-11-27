BC Transit Face Mask Update Includes Covered Bus Stops

Fraser Valley – BC Transit is updating the mandatory face covering policy to align with the mandatory mask order implemented by the Province of BC.

It is required that customers are wearing face covering when on board a BC Transit vehicle. The order from the Province of BC also requires customers waiting at covered bus stops to be wearing a face covering. To ensure everyone’s safety and compliance with the new order, BC Transit are asking everyone to wear a face covering for your entire transit journey.

The exemption list is being adjusted to align with the order from the Province of BC. Exemptions include:

People with health conditions or with physical, cognitive or mental impairments who cannot wear one

People who cannot remove a mask on their own

Children under the age of 12

Transit Operators working alone behind a full driver door or vinyl panel are also exempt from wearing a face mask as indicated by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. Staff on board BC Transit vehicles and not behind a full driver door or vinyl panel will be required to wear a face covering unless they meet the exemption criteria.

Aligning with the Province of BC criteria, face shields will no longer be considered acceptable as a face covering as it has an opening below the mouth.

For a list of face coverings that you can use please visit bccdc.ca.