FVRD and FVRHD Board Elects Chair and Vice-Chair – Lum Gets Another Term

Chilliwack – At the Tuesday, November 24 meeting, the Fraser Valley Regional District Board and Fraser Valley Regional Hospital Board held their inaugural meetings. This year the Board re-elected Jason Lum as the Board Chair and Patricia Ross as Vice-Chair. The Hospital Board re-elected Terry Raymond as the Board Chair and Sylvia Pranger as the Acting Chair.

Jason Lum · Thank you to my colleagues across the region for the honour! This will be my fifth consecutive term as Chair, time flies when you love what you do! Congratulations to Patricia Ross Terry Raymond and @Sylvia Pranger as well.

Patricia Ross · It is such an honour and privilege to serve as vice chair to this amazing board and the people we serve in the Fraser Valley.