Chilliwack School Board Removes Barry Neufeld from In-Camera Meetings For Remainder of School Year (VIDEO)

Chilliwack School Board of Education - 2018-2022

Posted By: Don Lehn November 25, 2020

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack School Board were between the rock and a hard place and took action.

At the start of the November 24 meeting, Board Chair Willow Reichelt announced that the Board removed Barry Neufeld from in-camera meetings do to disclosing confidential information. Other recent controversial comments were also referred to.

When it came to the recent R-word comments, School Board Chair Reichelt noted: the statement I read at the beginning of the meeting saying that his comments do not reflect the views of the board. Any further action on the R-word comments will be discussed at a future in camera meeting.

The announcement is at the start of the video proceeding below.

While the issue did come up in the Q & A session some 45 minutes in, most of the queries were about masks in schools.

Meeting Agenda: https://sd33.bc.ca/sites/sd33.bc.ca/f…

  1. Gerald | November 25, 2020 at 8:48 am | Reply

    That’s about time

