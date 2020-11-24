Recent COVID Cases at GW Graham School, Sardis McDonald’s

Chilliwack – Although Fraser Health and BCDC will not speculate if the two are connected, FVN learned from a parent of a GW Graham Student, that an Early Exposure case was detected. That individual attended the school November 16, 17 and 18. Contact tracing protocol is in effect. There was another individual who tested positive at the Sardis McDonald’s on Vedder. Published reports state that was November 17 and a deep clean of the restaurant was made on the 21st and the eatery has re-opened.

For privacy reasons, further details will not be released. If you have any health questions or concerns, please contact 8-1-1.